Cabbie, juvenile among 3 held with illegal weapons in Panchkula

The district police have arrested three people, including a cab driver and a juvenile, after recovering illegal weapons from their possession under the special drive “Operation Trackdown”. While the juvenile was sent to an observation home in Ambala, the other two accused were remanded to police custody for further investigation. (Sant Arora/HT)

The accused were caught with one countrymade pistol, two countrymade guns and five live cartridges.

Giving details about the operation, ACP (Crime) Arvind Kamboj said on November 5, a team from the Crime Branch, Sector 26, received a tip-off about a taxi driver supplying firearms. Acting on the information, the team arrested Suraj, originally from Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand, and currently residing in Daffarpur, Mohali district.

A countrymade pistol was recovered from his possession. A case was registered against him under Section 25 (1)(B)(A) of the Arms Act at the Chandimandir police station.

The next day, the crime branch team apprehended a juvenile from Sector 14, Panchkula, with a country made gun and one live cartridge. The minor was presented before the Juvenile Justice Board and sent to the observation home in Ambala.

The team also nabbed another Mohali resident with a countrymade gun and four live cartridges on November 7.

Responding to secret information, police arrested Ajay, alias Bittu, 26, a resident of Shanti Vihar, Mohali, from the Barwala-Dera Bassi road. A court remanded him to three-day police custody so that investigators can trace the main supplier.

Gang of thieves busted

The Chandimandir police have busted a gang wanted for multiple thefts in Panchkula.

ACP Kamboj said on November 4, a resident of Panchkula lodged a complaint at the Ramgarh police post, reporting that thieves had broken the lock of his shop and stolen goods. Based on this complaint, Chandimandir police registered a case and began an investigation.

After examining CCTV footage and based on secret information, police arrested three accused, identified as Saleem, alias Sonu, 34, resident of Rajpura; Anwar, alias Guri, 34; and Avinash, alias Makkhi, 19, both residents of Shivalik Colony, Dera Bassi.

During interrogation, the trio reportedly confessed to committing five thefts in Panchkula and three in the Dhakoli area of Zirakpur.

All three accused were produced in court and remanded to two-days police custody for the recovery of stolen items. Police have also recovered the Maruti Suzuki Swift car used during the thefts.