Cabbie’s SOS foils robbery bid, cops nab 2 within hours

A quick SOS from a cab driver turned a daring robbery attempt into a police trap helping Samrala police nab two accused late on Friday night and recover the stolen vehicle within hours. The two accused in police custody in Ludhiana on Saturday (HT Photo)

The police have identified the accused as Gurjant Singh alias Janta, a resident of Zira Road in Moga, and Karan, a resident of Tanda in Hoshiarpur district. Police said Gurjant is already facing trial in a murder case lodged against him in Moga.

Pawanjit Chaudhary, superintendent of police (detective), Khanna, said the incident was reported when Naveen Kumar, a resident of Ratia in Haryana’s Fatehabad district, approached a police team near Haidon police post. Naveen told officers that he had been assaulted and robbed minutes earlier.

According to his statement, Naveen had accepted a ride request from a man who introduced himself as Karan, who wanted to travel from Samrala to Ludhiana. When he reached the pick-up point, Karan and another accomplice boarded the cab—one occupying the front seat and the other the rear.

However, as the vehicle crossed Haido highway bridge near Samrala, the duo suddenly attacked Naveen, strangling him with a parna (a cloth used to wrap around the head). They tied his hands and legs, overpowered him and snatched the vehicle. Naveen managed to send his live location and an SOS message to a WhatsApp group of cab drivers, who immediately began tracking the car. Moments later, the accused threw him out of the moving vehicle and sped away.

The injured driver alerted police, informing them that the suspects were heading toward Kotla Samashpur. As the duo entered the village, locals grew suspicious of their behaviour. When they attempted to flee, their vehicle rammed into a boulder, enabling villagers to surround them. With the help of the residents, police arrested Karan on the spot, though Gurjant managed to escape briefly.

A manhunt was launched and within three hours, a team led by DSP Samrala Tarlochan Singh and SHO Pavittar Singh traced and arrested Gurjant from Ludhiana railway station. The abandoned cab was also recovered from Kotla Samashpur.

SP Chaudhary praised the swift response of the villagers.

Both accused are in custody and further an investigation is underway.