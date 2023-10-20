Cabinet approves Ladakh-Haryana transmission line

The central government has approved the construction of a five-gigawatt capacity renewable energy transmission line from Ladakh to Kaithal in Haryana. This electricity transmission line will be routed from Himachal Pradesh and Punjab up to Kaithal in Haryana, where it will be connected to the national grid. HT Image

A Haryana government spokesperson said the project will include the installation of 713km of transmission lines, including 480km of high-voltage DC lines and a high-voltage direct current terminal, connecting Pang in Ladakh and Kaithal.

Chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar said the project will benefit not only Ladakh but Haryana too.

The spokesperson said the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) of the central government recently approved the project Green Energy Corridor (GEC) Phase-II - Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) for 13 gigawatt renewable energy project in Ladakh. The project is targeted to be completed by financial year 2029-30 with an estimated cost of ₹20,773.70 crore.

This project will contribute to achieving the goal of installing 500 gigawatts of non-fossil fuel-based power capacity by 2030.

