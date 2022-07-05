Cabinet expansion: Ludhiana fails to get minister once again

Even as five Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs were inducted as ministers in the Punjab government on Monday as chief minister Bhagwant Mann expanded his cabinet, the state’s industrial hub failed to find representation once again.

Two-time AAP MLA from Jagraon and former deputy leader of opposition in the legislative assembly, Sarvjit Kaur Manuke, was seen as a front runner for a ministerial position from the district, while other legislators including Gurpreet Gogi (Ludhiana west) and Madan Lal Bagga (Ludhiana north) were also aspiring for a cabinet berth.

If political pundits are to be believed, the inability of city MLAs to find a berth in the state cabinet has been hitting their credibility. The opposition has also been taking a dig at the city’s AAP MLAs over their failure in getting representation.

The district is the biggest in terms of population and assembly segments in the state and AAP had registered a thumping victory the assembly elections by winning in 13 out of 14 constituencies.

While 12 of the 13 legislators are greenhorns, a few founder members of the party in the state also represent different constituencies including Manuke, Gill MLA Jeevan Singh Sangowal and Ludhiana south MLA Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina.

Earlier too, when 10 ministers took oath in March, it was speculated that Manuke would be appointed minister or speaker of the assembly, but no MLA from Ludhiana was selected.

Manuke said that it does not matter whether Ludhiana gets a minister or not. “ I will continue to raise the issues being faced by the public at ground level and Ludhiana will get a representation in the cabinet in the coming time,” said Manuke.

Meanwhile, an AAP legislator, requesting anonymity, stated that a minister should have been appointed from Ludhiana as it is an industrial hub and every government in the past has appointed a minister from the district. There were two ministers from the district in the previous congress government - former MLAs Bharat Bhushan Ashu and Gurkirat Kotli.

“Lack of representation for Ludhiana also hits the credibility of the party and its leaders. It would have also helped the party in the upcoming municipal elections,” added the legislator.

Meanwhile, AAP chief spokesperson Malvinder Kang stated traditional parties in the state have set the precedent that development is only seen in districts from where ministers are chosen. “The ministers inducted into the cabinet are responsible for the entire state. If no legislator from Ludhiana has been inducted in the cabinet, that does not mean that it will be ignored. Also, there three more berths left and the district might get a minister in the coming time,” said Kang.