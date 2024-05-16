Cabinet nod to Haryana Police rules

The Cabinet on Wednesday accorded approval to the Haryana Police (Merger of Indian Reserve battalion’s Police Personnel in district (General Cadre) Rules, 2024. The Cabinet on Wednesday accorded approval to the Haryana Police (Merger of Indian Reserve battalion’s Police Personnel in district (General Cadre) Rules, 2024. (Representational image)

An official spokesperson said that the police personnel of Indian Reserve Battalions in the rank of head constables, C-1 constables and exemptee head constables/ constables shall be given an option to merge in district police (general cadre) after completion of 15 years of satisfactory service, including completion of their Phase-I and Phase-II training. The director general of police shall notify the number of vacancies to be filled up from amongst the head constables, C-1 constables and exemptee head constables/constables of the Indian Reserve Battalions by January 31 of every year for various districts of the state.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

All the head constables, C-1 constables and exemptee head constables/constables of the Indian Reserve Battalions, who are selected for merger/joining in the district police (general cadre), shall undergo an induction training and district practical training for three months each. The training programme shall be mandatory and under no circumstances, it shall be exempted.

The cabinet also approved the remission of stamp duty amounting to about ₹79.97 lakh and waiver of registration fee of ₹50,000 in favour of the Majra Cooperative Multipurpose Society Limited, Majra (Bhalkhi), for transfer of 28 acres land by 10 landowners for the construction of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). The approval formalises a decision taken earlier when land for AIIMS at Rewari was provided by the farmers, the spokesperson said.