 Cabinet nod to Haryana Police rules - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Cabinet nod to Haryana Police rules

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 16, 2024 08:40 AM IST

An official spokesperson said that the police personnel of Indian Reserve Battalions in the rank of head constables, C-1 constables and exemptee head constables/ constables shall be given an option to merge in district police (general cadre) after completion of 15 years of satisfactory service, including completion of their Phase-I and Phase-II training.

The Cabinet on Wednesday accorded approval to the Haryana Police (Merger of Indian Reserve battalion’s Police Personnel in district (General Cadre) Rules, 2024.

The Cabinet on Wednesday accorded approval to the Haryana Police (Merger of Indian Reserve battalion’s Police Personnel in district (General Cadre) Rules, 2024. (Representational image)
The Cabinet on Wednesday accorded approval to the Haryana Police (Merger of Indian Reserve battalion’s Police Personnel in district (General Cadre) Rules, 2024. (Representational image)

An official spokesperson said that the police personnel of Indian Reserve Battalions in the rank of head constables, C-1 constables and exemptee head constables/ constables shall be given an option to merge in district police (general cadre) after completion of 15 years of satisfactory service, including completion of their Phase-I and Phase-II training. The director general of police shall notify the number of vacancies to be filled up from amongst the head constables, C-1 constables and exemptee head constables/constables of the Indian Reserve Battalions by January 31 of every year for various districts of the state.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

All the head constables, C-1 constables and exemptee head constables/constables of the Indian Reserve Battalions, who are selected for merger/joining in the district police (general cadre), shall undergo an induction training and district practical training for three months each. The training programme shall be mandatory and under no circumstances, it shall be exempted.

The cabinet also approved the remission of stamp duty amounting to about 79.97 lakh and waiver of registration fee of 50,000 in favour of the Majra Cooperative Multipurpose Society Limited, Majra (Bhalkhi), for transfer of 28 acres land by 10 landowners for the construction of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). The approval formalises a decision taken earlier when land for AIIMS at Rewari was provided by the farmers, the spokesperson said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Cabinet nod to Haryana Police rules

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On