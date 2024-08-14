Cabinet nod to property registration sans NOC

The Punjab Cabinet led by chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday gave in-principle approval to do away with the requirement of no objection certificate (NOC) for the registration of land and property. The Punjab Cabinet led by chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday gave in-principle approval to do away with the requirement of no objection certificate (NOC) for the registration of land and property. (HT File)

The sole aim of this decision is to facilitate the general public as the illegal colonisers dupe the people by showing them green pastures and selling their unapproved colonies to them, the government said in its official statement.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, minister Aman Arora said the NOC clause will be done away with and further modalities will be worked out. He said those who have land registries and registered sale agreements up to July 31, 2024, will not require NOC.

The cabinet also gave a nod to the ‘Punjab Fire Safety and Emergency Services Bill, 2024’.

After coming into force, the owners and occupiers of buildings in Punjab will not have to obtain fire safety certificates annually but every three years.

The cases shall be dealt with per the risk classification of the buildings i.e. low, medium or high risk. This legislation shall have the provision related to insurance of persons against fire risk and others,” the statement added.

Creation of 49 posts in gram nyayalayas

The cabinet also approved the creation of 49 posts for seven-gram nyayalayas in Patran (Patiala), Tappa (Barnala), Bassi Pathana (Fatihgarh Sahib), Dera Baba Nanak (Gurdaspur), Dharkal (Pathankot), Raikot (Ludhiana) and Chamkaur Sahib (Rupnagar).

Tax on registered tourist vehicles reduced

The cabinet also reduced motor vehicle tax on registered tourist vehicles in Punjab.

“As tax was very high compared to the taxes on registered vehicles in the neighbouring states, the registration of such vehicles was low in the state. But this move will reverse the trend, leading to an increase in revenue,” the official statement added.

The cabinet also agreed to levy additional road tax on luxury vehicles which is likely to generate additional income of ₹87.03 crore.

Nod to youth service policy

The Youth Services Policy 2024 prepared by the department of youth services was also accorded a green signal.

The policy aims to encourage youth towards social welfare activities and improve their skills besides connecting them with sports, cultural programs, and social welfare work.

Approval was also given to amend sports regular cadre service rules by framing the ‘Outstanding Sports Persons Service Rules” of the sports department.

The cabinet also gave a nod to the ‘Tree Preservation Policy for Non-Forest Government and Public Lands’ 2024.

Punjab is an agrarian state, with about 83% of its area under agriculture but the total area under forest and tree cover of the state is about 5.92%, so the Punjab government has set a target to enhance it to 7.5% by 2030, the statement added.

The cabinet approved the launch of a project for promoting agroforestry and biodiversity conservation in the state at a cost of ₹792.88 crore with Japanese collaboration.

The detailed project report will be prepared by the government of India, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the state forest department.

The Cabinet also gave its approval to designate the state executive committee as the competent authority to release funds worth more than ₹1 crore per case out of the SDRF/state budget or combined SDRF and state budget for crop damage due to notified natural calamities at once to the affected.

A green signal to education policy for children with disabilities was also given to fulfil the objective of the United Nations Convention on Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD) and to give effect to the “Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016”.

Relief to gallantry award winners

The cabinet gave a nod to disburse all the compounds of cash awards as lump sum payments.

The cabinet also approved an amendment to Punjab Educational (Teaching Cadre) Group-’C’ Service Rules, 2018 and Punjab Educational (Teaching Cadre) Border Area Group-C’ Service Rules, 2018.

The cabinet also approved the extension of the services of 479 veterinary pharmacists and 472 safai sewaks working in 582 veterinary hospitals across the state as service providers from April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025.