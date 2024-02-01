Cache of arms, ammo seized in Kupwara

Security forces on Wednesday recovered four improvised explosive device (IED) receivers and nine UBGL rounds at Mangam in Kupwara district. The recovered arms and ammo. (HT Photo)

Officials said an operation was launched by police and army after they got specific tip-off about the arms and ammunition.

The other recoveries included 30 commercial grade detonators, 138 rounds of AK-47 rifle, a loaded magazine of sniper rifle with seven rounds, 24 blank rounds of AK-47 and four magzines of 9mm pistol.

Police have registered a case and taken up the investigation.