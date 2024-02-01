 Cache of arms, ammo seized in Kupwara - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Cache of arms, ammo seized in Kupwara

Cache of arms, ammo seized in Kupwara

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Feb 01, 2024 05:36 AM IST

Officials said an operation was launched by police and army after they got specific tip-off about the arms and ammunition

Security forces on Wednesday recovered four improvised explosive device (IED) receivers and nine UBGL rounds at Mangam in Kupwara district.

The recovered arms and ammo. (HT Photo)
The recovered arms and ammo. (HT Photo)

Officials said an operation was launched by police and army after they got specific tip-off about the arms and ammunition.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

The other recoveries included 30 commercial grade detonators, 138 rounds of AK-47 rifle, a loaded magazine of sniper rifle with seven rounds, 24 blank rounds of AK-47 and four magzines of 9mm pistol.

Police have registered a case and taken up the investigation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On