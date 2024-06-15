Cadets to get basic drone-flying training: NCC director general

Cadets of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) will now get basic drone training and will become licensed drone pilots, said Lieutenant General Gurbirpal Singh, director general NCC, while discussing about recent advancement and expansion plans at a motivational seminar organised at DAV College, Sector 10, on Friday. NCC cadets attending a motivational seminar organised at DAV College, Sector 10, Chandigarh, on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The motivational seminar was organised by NCC directorate Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh (PHHP&C) under the aegis of headquarters director general NCC. Singh said, “We have got advance simulators and will give basic drone flying training to the cadets. We are also planning to make these cadets licensed drone pilots later.”

“This 15 to 20-day basic aeromodelling training is in planning stage. We will train cadets in drone flying after which they can get licence and fly drone even for commercial purposes,” added Lt Gen Singh.

Talking about expansions he said,“As many as 3 lakh fresh cadets will join the NCC, taking the total strength to 20 lakh, out of which 40% are female.”

We have also increased the vacancy in adventure training so that more cadets should be given this training, added Singh.

The event coincided with the Rajat Jayanti of Kargil Vijay Diwas and provided an appropriate platform to the young NCC Cadets to interact with real life heroes of the defence forces.

Gen VP Malik, former Chief of Army Staff (retd) and Lt Gen YK Joshi, former Army Commander of Northern command (retd) were among the guest speakers. In his address, Gen VP Malik said, “This is the genuine medium for the cadets to know about the bravery stories of our Kargil Heroes.”

Lt Gen Singh also delivered the keynote address and said, “In this motivational seminar we are celebrating the 25 years of victory in Kargil.”

“We have invited the real war heroes and the bravehearts involved in the Kargil operations to motivate and interact with the young cadets,” he added.

Others who spoke on the occasion were Brig SS Shekhawat; Brig Vijay Bhaskar (retd); Col Sachin Nimbalkar and Col Sonam Wangchuk (retd).