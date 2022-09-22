Calicut NIT director booked as Lovely Professional University student ends life

A 21-year-old bachelor of design student from Kerala died by suicide at Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Phagwara on Tuesday afternoon, triggering protests on campus, police said. In a suicide note that he left behind, the student accused the director of National Institute of Technology (NIT), Calicut, Kerala, of “emotional manipulation”.

The NIT director, Professor Krishna Prasad has been booked for abetment to suicide.

In the note, the student wrote, “I blame Prof Prasad Krishna for emotionally manipulating me into quitting NITC. I regret my decision so much, I’m being a burden to everyone. I’m sorry but this is it (sic).”

The victim’s father, while talking to the media, said he had last spoken to his son on Tuesday afternoon. He said his son had been upset with Prof Prasad for not approving re-appear in three or four pending exams.

Professor Krishna Prasad could not be contacted despite several attempts.

In another note, the victim urged the university to refund his entire fee. In a third note, he wrote about his family’s condition.

After the suicide came to light, students staged a protest on campus. The situation has been brought under control, police said.

Additional director general of police (law and order) Arpit Shukla, who is in Phagwara to take a stock of the situation, said, “We have not given a clean chit to anyone. All angles will be investigated.”

He further said the probe has been handed over to Phagwara superintendent of police, Mukhtiar Rai, who will work under supervision of DIG Jalandhar range and SSP Kapurthala.

The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem at Phagwara civil hospital and it will be airlifted to Kerala for last rites.

The university, in its statement, said, “We are saddened to share the news of the unfortunate incident, where one of our students has ended his life. Police are investigating the matter and from the suicide note recovered, student has taken this extreme step because of the personal problems he faced in his previous institution at NIT Calicut (Kerala), where he studied for two years (sic).”

“Because of lack of information, there was a misunderstanding among the other fellow students on Tuesday that led to unrest on the university campus late evening. Police and university authorities have clarified the whole situation to students. Now, there is calm in the university, all students are now peacefully attending classes as well as taking examinations. The university mourns the loss of the student and expresses its condolences to the bereaved family,” the statement concluded.

Ruling Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha member Ashok Mittal is the LPU’s chancellor.