Monday, May 12, 2025
New Delhi
Call special Parl session over Pahalgam attack, Op Sindoor: Hooda to Centre

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
May 12, 2025 06:20 AM IST

The former CM further said that the BJP government in the state has also proved to be unsuccessful in taking Haryana’s share of water from Punjab

Haryana’s former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday urged the Centre to immediately convene a special session of Parliament over the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor and ceasefire.

Haryana’s former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda (File)
Interacting with media in Hisar, Hooda said, “Like the last two terms, the third term of the BJP government has also proved to be a failure on every front. The people want to know how the USA can mediate in India’s matter with Pakistan,” he added.

Talking on the issues of farmers, Hooda said that farmers had to face huge problems from the purchase to the lifting and payment of their crops.

The former CM further said that the BJP government in the state has also proved to be unsuccessful in taking Haryana’s share of water from Punjab. “Congress had raised the demand of calling a special session of the assembly in the all-party meeting, so that full pressure could be mounted on Punjab, but the BJP was seen procrastinating on this issue as well,” he added.

He said that Haryana was number one in every parameter of development during the Congress tenure, but BJP has made it number one in unemployment, crime, drugs and poverty today.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Call special Parl session over Pahalgam attack, Op Sindoor: Hooda to Centre
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited.
New Delhi
Monday, May 12, 2025
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd.
