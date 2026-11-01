Cane farmers call mahapanchayat in Kurukshetra on Nov 5

Days after the state government announced a hike of ₹15 per quintal of sugarcane prices, the sugarcane farmers and unions across the state have decided to hold a mahapanchayat in Kurukshetra on November 5. Gurnam Singh, president of BKU-Charuni, said the union will send a letter to the state government to express farmers’ disappointment over the announcement. (HT File)

The decision followed a meeting between the Bhartiya Kisan Union- Charuni (BKU-Charuni) and the Ganna Kisan Sangharsh Samiti in Ambala.

Farmers across the spectrum termed the hike—which brings the price for the season to ₹430 per quintal—as unjust and demanded ₹600 per quintal.

The price will increase to ₹450 per quintal in 2027-28 season.

Speaking to the media, Vinod Rana, president of the Ganna Kisan Sangharsh Samiti, said that given the situation, the sowing of the sugarcane crop will be affected next season.

Rana added that while the area under sugarcane cultivation is already declining in the state, the government’s decision will push it down further.

“If the government fails to accept the demand, the unions may also call for a boycott of sugar mills and lock their gates,” he added.

Meanwhile, Gurnam Singh, president of BKU-Charuni, said the union will send a letter to the state government to express farmers’ disappointment over the announcement.

He said that the government should roll back the hike, increase the price to ₹600 per quintal and if it fails to take any positive decision, the unions from various parts of the state will be forced to take strong action.