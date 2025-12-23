Search
Canter driver robbed near Kurali bypass

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Published on: Dec 23, 2025 05:20 am IST

The victim, Yunus Ali, told police the accused stopped his vehicle near the bypass and threatened him

Police registered a case on Sunday against a group of unidentified individuals, including a woman, who intercepted a canter near a village close to the Kurali bypass late on the night of December 9, robbed the driver after threatening him and forced him to withdraw cash from an ATM.

The accused took his ATM card, cash, and other belongings, then forced him into their car (Representational Image)
The victim, Yunus Ali, hailing from Himachal Pradesh, told police the accused stopped his vehicle near the bypass and threatened him. Fearing the individuals might be carrying weapons, he did not resist. The accused took his ATM card, cash, and other belongings, then forced him into their car.

Investigating officer SI Rajinder Singh said the accused drove the victim to an ATM, where they compelled him to withdraw money using his card. Later, they took him to a Jio Petroleum pump on Airport Road and forced him to pay for fuel. According to the complaint, three men and one woman were in the vehicle used in the crime.

Ali told police that he pleaded with the accused, explaining that his mother was undergoing treatment at PGI and he needed money for her medical expenses. After hearing this, the accused returned some of his own money and dropped him off at a location before fleeing, police said. The victim later approached the police and reported the incident. Based on his statement, Sadar Kurali police registered an FIR under Sections 308(2), 126(2) and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

