Cap on gatherings relaxed in J&K districts with fewer Covid cases

After a review of Covid pandemic situation, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday increased the number of people allowed to attend gatherings in banquet halls to 50 for vaccinated persons and reduced the night curfew by three hours in districts with low weekly cases and positivity rate.

The review of the Covid situation was conducted under the chairmanship of chief secretary Arun Kumar Mehta along with other officials on Friday and an order on Covid containment measures was issued on Sunday.

The order reiterated that there was a need to continue with the existing Covid containment measures in all the districts “in view of the uneven trend observed in daily Covid cases”.

“The maximum number of people permitted to attend any indoor or outdoor gathering will continue to be restricted to 25. However in banquet halls in districts with positivity rate below 0.2% and weekly caseload below 250, gathering will be permitted up to enhanced limit of 50 for vaccinated persons,” it said.

Like previous week, there will be no weekend curfew in any district and the night curfew will continue to remain in force from 8pm to 7am.

“But for those districts with positivity rate below 0.2% and weekly caseload below 250, it would be from 10pm to 6am,” it said.

168 cases reported in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 168 fresh coronavirus infections on Sunday.

There were 153 cases in Kashmir valley while the Jammu division saw 15 infections.

The summer capital Srinagar, which is witnessing an increase in cases, saw the highest count of 92 infections.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 154 with active cases reaching 1,493.

Srinagar district has the highest number of active cases at 795 followed by Baramulla and Budgam districts with 134 and 135 active cases, respectively.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,22,032, prompting the recovery rate to mount up to 98.19%.

Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3, 27,941 and the death toll stands at 4,416.

The officials said that 54,342 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT.

Officials said with 92 cases, Srinagar had the highest number of new infections followed by 20 cases in Baramulla. As many as 16 other districts had no or single-digit cases.

The Jammu district has the highest number of 1,143 fatalities followed by Srinagar with 838 deaths.