Capt’s daughter is Jat Mahasabha’s state women wing chief

Chandigarh : Former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s daughter Jai Inder Kaur has been appointed as the new president of the Punjab women wing of the All India Jat Mahasabha (AIJM)
Published on Mar 09, 2022 01:02 AM IST
HT Correspondent

Chandigarh : Former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s daughter Jai Inder Kaur has been appointed as the new president of the Punjab women wing of the All India Jat Mahasabha (AIJM).

Jai Inder replaced former chief parliamentary secretary Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu, according to a press statement issued by the former chief minister’s office here on Tuesday.

Navjot Kaur is wife of Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu. A spokesperson of the AIJM said that given her experience in public life, Jai Inder will work to uplift the society and take the organisation to new heights. Navjot Kaur was appointed to this post in March 2021.

