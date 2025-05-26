Search Search
Monday, May 26, 2025
Car snatched in Zirakpur, recovered the next day

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 26, 2025 09:08 AM IST

According to Zirakpur police officials, the victim, a driver, had stopped his vehicle outside Pappi Dhaba, when he was approached by three men around 5.30 am on Saturday

Three unidentified men snatched a car outside a roadside dhaba along the Zirakpur-Patiala highway in the early hours of Saturday.

The car was recovered abandoned on the highway on Sunday, Zirakpur police said. (Getty Images)
The car was recovered abandoned on the highway on Sunday, Zirakpur police said. (Getty Images)

The car was, however, recovered abandoned on the highway on Sunday, police said.

According to officials, the victim, a driver, had stopped his vehicle outside Pappi Dhaba, when he was approached by three men around 5.30 am on Saturday. The trio allegedly overpowered him, forcibly dragged him out of the car and fled with the vehicle. The driver raised the alarm and alerted the police.

Zirakpur police acted promptly upon receiving the complaint and began tracking the stolen vehicle. The next day, the car was found abandoned on High Ground Road.

Investigating officer assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Rajkumar confirmed that a case was registered against the snatchers. “We have recovered the vehicle and are reviewing CCTV footage from nearby areas. Multiple raids are underway to apprehend the culprits. We expect arrests to be made soon,” he said.

Police have also increased patrolling in the area, and urged commuters to stay alert and report any suspicious activity.

