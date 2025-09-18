Cargo train carrying Kashmiri fruit to Delhi a game changer for growers

The cargo train from Anantnag and Budgam to Jammu and New Delhi stations will be a game-changer for trade in Kashmir, particularly for fruit growers, however, only if the number of cargos and trips will be increased in coming weeks or months. On Monday, Lt governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the cargo train which was described as a historical moment by the officials. “It will significantly reduce transit time and increase income opportunities for thousands of farmers and boost the agricultural economy of the region,” Sinha said. The cargo train from Anantnag and Budgam to Jammu and New Delhi stations will be a game-changer for trade in Kashmir, particularly for fruit growers, however, only if the number of cargos and trips will be increased in coming weeks or months. (File)

With the Jammu-Srinagar national highway closed for a month due to rain-triggered landslides, more than 1 lakh boxes of apples have been despatched via railway cargo in the past three days to Delhi. The cargos were picked from Anantnag and Budgam stations.

Officials say that the cargo trains are being run daily, which will help fruit growers not only save money but time also. Rail officials are hopeful that success of the parcel cargo could be beneficial for trade and industry of Kashmir. “So far 1.25 lakh boxes or more than 2,000 tons of fruit have been dispatched and everyday apples are being sent to Delhi via the cargo train,” said a senior railway officer.

The parcel train service (joint parcel product-rapid cargo service) will be operational on all days and is suitable for all parcel commodities. The eight-parcel van coach train has a total weight capacity of around 180 tonnes (23 tonnes each coach). Senior-divisional commercial manager Uchit Singhal said that this new service will run between Budgam and Adarsh Nagar Delhi...”It is set to revolutionise the field of freight transportation and boost the trade and industry of this region.”

However, keeping in view the huge apple production in Kashmir and the disruption of the national highway frequently, the daily train, especially during peak season, is largely insufficient. “We welcome the step and ceremonial inauguration of the cargo service. My appeal to railway authorities is that it should be increased,” said J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah when he was asked about the launch of the cargo services.

Fruit growers welcome the start of the parcel service, however they say that trips and coaches should be increased. “The cargo service is an encouraging step but from Kashmir in peak season everyday 2,500 to 3,000 trucks are being dispatched to various mandis across the country. We hope the trips and coaches will be increased in coming weeks,” said Fayaz Ahmad Malik who heads Sopore fruit mandi which trades three to four crore fruit boxes.

“The government should extend this service to Baramulla which produces 60% of fruit harvested in the Valley. We hope with every passing day, the railway cargo service will get better and could act as an alternate route for our fruit, especially during the crisis period.”

Adil Ahmad owner of Sarhad Fruits said that railway freight is cheaper and transportation is fast which will benefit growers in coming years. “We will be happy once the services are extended to other cities,” he said, adding that they have started transporting apples via cargo train service for the first time. “For us this is still a new thing and it will take us some time to get familiar with this.”

Fruit trade comprises 8% of the J&K’s GDP as more than 22 lakh metric tons of fruit, mostly apples, are produced in Kashmir and for growers the disruption of the highway has caused losses amounting to ₹700 crore so far. Before the start of this, trucks were the only mode of transportation for the fruit across the country and in neighboring countries of Bangladesh and Nepal.