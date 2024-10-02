Carjackers strike thrice within 2.5 hours in Zirakpur

Police were left in a tizzy after a gang of three robbers struck twice within a span of two and half hours in Zirakpur on Sunday, making off with a cabbie’s car after robbing another commuter of ₹28,000 in cash. The gang first targeted a resident of Block-H, Aerocity, while he had stopped to relieve himself near his house. (Getty Images)

The gang first targeted a resident of Block-H, Aerocity, while he had stopped to relieve himself near his house.

The victim, Vikas Dagar, told police that around 12.30 am on Sunday, he was returning home in his car from work.

When he reached near his house, he stopped his car on the roadside to relieve himself. As he returned to his vehicle, three men surrounded him and attacked him multiple times with a razor, leaving him terrified for life.

They proceeded to withdraw ₹22,000 using his ATM card and forcibly also made him transfer ₹6,220 to their bank account through Google Pay, before fleeing. The fearless gang then proceeded to attack a cab driver who was waiting for passengers in Zirakpur’s Naraingarh Jhungia village around 2 am.

Victim Ashok Kumar of Shimla told police that he had come to the city for a pick up from the Mohali airport. While waiting, he stationed his Toyota Glanza (HP-01A-8533) behind the airport near Naraingarh Jhungia village. Suddenly, three men reached there. Threatening him with a sharp-edged weapon, they snatched his car and fled.

After registering separate cases, the Zirakpur police, along with Mohali CIA, are tracking the escape route of the robbers.

“Multiple teams are tracing the accused who will be nabbed soon. It is the same gang that targeted both the victims in the Aerocity-Zirakpur area,” a cop privy to the investigation said.

Notably, carjacking incidents pick up in Mohali during winter, mostly in the wee hours or late evening. Thus, with the winter approaching, Mohali police have increased the number of PCR vehicles across the district.

Talking about his plans to curb such incidents, Deepak Pareek, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Mohali, said, “We have increased the PCR vehicles on Mohali roads from 15 to 27. We have done mapping of snatching and other crime hotspots, and accordingly have identified dynamic halt points of the PCR vehicles.”

“These vehicles are equipped with solar powered cameras and GPS systems. We are also going to intensify closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras’ saturation at snatching points. Moreover, we will have 24x7 nakas at the entry and exit points of the district, with solar cameras installed there too. We are not going to compromise with public safety. We are on the trail of the carjackers who struck on Sunday and will trace the snatched car soon,” the SSP added.

