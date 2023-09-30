Carpenter arrested for rape bid on minor stepdaughter

The Shimlapuri Police arrested a carpenter for attempting a rape bid on his minor stepdaughter. The accused was sexually harassing her for the past two years. The victim shared her ordeal with her class teacher, who took her to the child welfare committee for further help. The Shimlapuri Police arrested a carpenter for attempting a rape bid on his minor stepdaughter. The accused was sexually harassing her for the past two years. The victim shared her ordeal with her class teacher, who took her to the child welfare committee for further help. (Representational image)

After being informed, the Shimlapuri Police lodged an FIR against the accused and arrested him.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of the mother of the victim. The complainant stated that she objected to it, but to no avail, as her husband used to threaten her that he will kill her and her daughter if she filed a complaint against him.

The woman added that she had married the accused on October 16, 2019. It was her second marriage. She has a daughter from her first marriage. It was also the second marriage of her husband after the death of his first wife.

The complainant alleged that the accused had started sexually harassing her minor daughter for the past two years and used to touch her inappropriately. Her daughter was under depression. Her class teacher noticed this and counselled her. The girl narrated the entire incident to her class teacher, who took her to the child welfare committee near the Observation Home at the Gill Road near Sidhwan canal.

After recording her statement, the Shimlapuri Police lodged an FIR against the accused under Sections 376, 511, and 506 of the IPC and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Sub-inspector Rajinder Kaur, who is investigating the case, said that soon after lodging the FIR, the police arrested the accused.

At home but not safe/ Dangers that lurk close to home

On September 1

A 60-year-old man was arrested for raping his 11-year-old granddaughter repeatedly. The victim was living with her grandparents after the separation of her parents.

On August 18

A Bihar resident was booked for allegedly raping his own daughter over a prolonged period.

On July 14

A two-month-old infant was hospitalised in a serious condition after her paternal relative raped her at a village 30 km from Ludhiana.

On June 30

The Jamalpur police arrested a 47-year-old labourer for raping his 11-year-old niece for one month.

On May 29

An auto mechanic was arrested for molesting his minor daughter. The victim alleged that her father was molesting her and her elder sister for a long time, but they did not file a complaint citing social harassment.

On May 17, A factory worker was arrested for allegedly raping his 16-year-old stepdaughter repeatedly for the last six months.

On April 23, a 32-year-old factory worker was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing his minor stepdaughter and threatening to sell her.

On April 16, a Nepalese fast-food seller was arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old daughter of his live-in partner in Janta Nagar of Shimlapuri.

On March 21, the city police had booked a Bachittar Nagar resident for allegedly raping his 9-year-old stepdaughter.

