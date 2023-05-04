Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Carpenter arrested for raping Class 7 student

Ludhiana: Carpenter arrested for raping Class 7 student

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 04, 2023 11:23 PM IST

FIR has been lodged following the statement of the mother of the victim. In her complaint, she stated that she noticed a change in the behaviour of her daughter. When asked, the girl told her that on April 29, the accused carpenter took her to an isolated place and raped her. The Jagraon police arrested her

The Jagraon police arrested a man for raping a Class 7 student and threatening her. The accused has been identified as Lachhman Singh of Jagraon. He is a carpenter.

The Jagraon police arrested a man for raping a Class 7 student and threatening her. The accused has been identified as Lachhman Singh of Jagraon. He is a carpenter. (Representational image)
The Jagraon police arrested a man for raping a Class 7 student and threatening her. The accused has been identified as Lachhman Singh of Jagraon. He is a carpenter. (Representational image)

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of the mother of the victim. In her complaint, she stated that she noticed a change in the behaviour of her 14-year-old daughter. She was depressed and not talking to anyone. When asked, the girl told her that on April 29, the accused took her to an isolated place and raped her. He had also threatened her and told her not to disclose it to anyone.

ASI Gurcharan Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Sections 376 (rape), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been lodged against the accused. The police have arrested the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rape
rape
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 05, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out