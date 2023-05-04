Ludhiana: Carpenter arrested for raping Class 7 student

The Jagraon police arrested a man for raping a Class 7 student and threatening her. The accused has been identified as Lachhman Singh of Jagraon. He is a carpenter. The Jagraon police arrested a man for raping a Class 7 student and threatening her. The accused has been identified as Lachhman Singh of Jagraon. He is a carpenter. (Representational image)

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of the mother of the victim. In her complaint, she stated that she noticed a change in the behaviour of her 14-year-old daughter. She was depressed and not talking to anyone. When asked, the girl told her that on April 29, the accused took her to an isolated place and raped her. He had also threatened her and told her not to disclose it to anyone.

ASI Gurcharan Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Sections 376 (rape), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been lodged against the accused. The police have arrested the accused.