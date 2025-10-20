Carpeting of major Chandigarh roads underway

The engineering department, UT Chandigarh, has commenced repair work on potholes across various roads in the city. The tender for the re-carpeting of Madhya Marg has already been opened, and the work is expected to be awarded shortly. Meanwhile, patch repair work on Madhya Marg is currently underway, as per site requirements.

Officials said that the tender for the re-carpeting of Vikas Marg has been awarded, and the work is already in progress. The estimates for re-carpeting of the V3 roads, which have been recently transferred from the Chandigarh municipal corporation, are currently under the process of obtaining necessary approvals.

Once approved, the work will begin without delay. Patch repair work on these V3 roads has already been completed, and additional repair work is also being carried out on-site as required.

During a recent departmental review meeting, the chief secretary, UT Chandigarh, H Rajesh Prasad directed that approvals for new developmental proposals be expedited, and that all works be executed in a time-bound manner. He further emphasised the importance of adhering to project timelines.

In compliance with these directions, the engineering department has already initiated necessary processes and on-ground activities to ensure timely execution of works for the greater benefit of the general public.