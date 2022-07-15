Carrying kirpan is constitutional right of Sikhs: Sangrur MP
Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann said on Thursday that carrying kirpan or religious symbols is the constitutional right of every Sikh.
“We are living in a Hindu majority state, but the Constitution of the land has allowed a Sikh to wear and carry the kirpan, which is the symbol of religion. Now it’s up to the Hindu minority whether they will allow us to exercise our religious rights or not as it is not in our hands,” Mann said when asked whether he will carry the kirpan during the oath-taking ceremony in the Lok Sabha.
Mann, who had resigned his seat in 1990 after he was denied entry to the House over his insistence to carry kirpan into the session, said that he will see whether he was allowed to follow the constitutional and legal rights or not.
He said Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar should stake claims on the parts of Uttar Pradesh instead of seeking land for new a separate building for the state assembly in Chandigarh.
“Why Haryana CM does not stake claims on Saharanpur, Agra or Meerut of Uttar Pradesh and increase Haryana’s area instead of demanding land outside Chandigarh,” he said in an interaction with mediapersons in Karnal. He said, “The people of Haryana should feel ashamed for electing a Punjabi CM instead of electing a Haryanvi as the chief minister.”
He questioned the BJP and Congress for “violating the oath of unity and integrity of India by giving part of Kashmir to Pakistan and China”.
He reiterated his controversial remarks that “Shaheed Bhagat Singh was a terrorist as he was involved in terror activities in pre-Independent India”.
On his way to Delhi, he stopped at a private hotel at Karnal and was given a warm welcome by his supporters.
He said that he will continue to fight for the rights of Sikhs. He claimed that Deep Sidhu and Sidhu Moose Wala were emerging as new Sikh leaders which is why they were targeted.
-
Separate assembly building: Government diluting Haryana’s claim over Chandigarh, says Hooda
Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday accused the BJP-JJP coalition government of diluting Haryana's claim over Chandigarh by seeking a separate assembly building. The Leader of the Opposition told reporters at a press briefing that Haryana has a complete right over Chandigarh in the 60:40 ratio. He alleged that whether it is Chandigarh or Bhakra Beas Management Board, the state government is hurting the rights of Haryana, everywhere.
-
5 men killed as car hits tree at Narnaul in Mahendragarh
Rohtak Five men working with the Army's engineering branch at Delhi were killed when the car in which they were travelling hit a tree near Raghunathpura bypass in Mahendragarh's Narnaul on Wednesday night, said the police. The deceased have been identified as Hajari Lal, 56 of Pataudi in Gurugram, Gautam Saini, 31, a resident of Narnaul, Hansraj, 55 of Sonepat, Jai Bhagwan, 45 of Kaithal and a native of Delhi, 49, Om Prakash.
-
Woman out for walk in Chandigarh’s Sector 29 loses phone to snatchers
A woman out for a walk in Sector 29 on Wednesday night became the latest victim of snatchers. The complainant, a resident of Sector 29, 25, Varsha, told the police that after returning from work, she, along with her friend, had gone for a walk around 10 pm. While walking near Peer Baba Dargah in Sector 29, two youths approached her on foot, snatched her mobile phone and ran away.
-
55 mm rain recorded in 1 hour in Chandigarh, more likely today
The city recorded 55 mm rain in around one hour on Thursday evening. According to the India Meteorological Department, chances of light to moderate rain will continue in the coming days. Speaking about this, IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “Heavy rain was expected on Thursday, as the monsoon movement had strengthened in the region. More rain is likely in the coming days, but its intensity will be lesser than the spell on Thursday.”
-
Suvir Sidhu elected chairman of Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana
Suvir Sidhu, 32, was on Thursday elected as the chairman of the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana (BCPH). The youngest chairman of BCPH till date, Suvir is the son of Punjab advocate general Anmol Rattan Sidhu. The General House of the Bar Council also appointed Gurtej Singh Grewal as honorary secretary.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics