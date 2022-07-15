Carrying kirpan is constitutional right of Sikhs: Sangrur MP

Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann said on Thursday that carrying kirpan or religious symbols is the constitutional right of every Sikh.

“We are living in a Hindu majority state, but the Constitution of the land has allowed a Sikh to wear and carry the kirpan, which is the symbol of religion. Now it’s up to the Hindu minority whether they will allow us to exercise our religious rights or not as it is not in our hands,” Mann said when asked whether he will carry the kirpan during the oath-taking ceremony in the Lok Sabha.

Mann, who had resigned his seat in 1990 after he was denied entry to the House over his insistence to carry kirpan into the session, said that he will see whether he was allowed to follow the constitutional and legal rights or not.

He said Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar should stake claims on the parts of Uttar Pradesh instead of seeking land for new a separate building for the state assembly in Chandigarh.

“Why Haryana CM does not stake claims on Saharanpur, Agra or Meerut of Uttar Pradesh and increase Haryana’s area instead of demanding land outside Chandigarh,” he said in an interaction with mediapersons in Karnal. He said, “The people of Haryana should feel ashamed for electing a Punjabi CM instead of electing a Haryanvi as the chief minister.”

He questioned the BJP and Congress for “violating the oath of unity and integrity of India by giving part of Kashmir to Pakistan and China”.

He reiterated his controversial remarks that “Shaheed Bhagat Singh was a terrorist as he was involved in terror activities in pre-Independent India”.

On his way to Delhi, he stopped at a private hotel at Karnal and was given a warm welcome by his supporters.

He said that he will continue to fight for the rights of Sikhs. He claimed that Deep Sidhu and Sidhu Moose Wala were emerging as new Sikh leaders which is why they were targeted.