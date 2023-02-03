Cases against violators of Covid protocols will be withdrawn: Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday said all cases filed against those who violated Covid-19 protocols during the lockdown will be withdrawn.

The decision was taken by the chief minister considering the unprecedented situation during the pandemic where people were forced to step outside of their homes to ensure their survival and of their loved ones.

When the entire world was going through a difficult period during the lockdown, many people were struggling to make ends meet and were forced to venture out for arranging medicines and other necessary items, a statement issued by the government said. Some people were running from pillar to post with the hope that their loved ones will survive the pandemic. Some of them were homeless, spending nights on the streets and had no choice other than violating the imposed restrictions, the release said.

Meanwhile, a deputation of the Truck Operators Union called on the chief minister here today and apprised him of their problems. The chief minister urged them to give their freight rates to the government so that it would take up this matter with the company concerned.

He said that the state government is with the truck operators and it would not tolerate the exploitation of truckers. He said that the livelihood of thousands of people in the state is connected with the cement factories and other activities, therefore, the state government is committed to solving this issue amicably.

Industries minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, chief parliamentary secretary Sanjay Awasthy, MLA Rajesh Dharmani, principal secretary to chief minister Bharat Khera, principal secretary, transport, RD Nazeem, director, industries, Rakesh Prajapati, director, transport, Anupam Kashyap and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.