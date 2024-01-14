Cash reward of 51,000 announced for info on Chandi Mata temple thieves

Clueless about the three men who committed theft at Chandi Mata temple in Chandimandir on the intervening night between January 10 and 11, Panchkula police have announced a cash reward of ₹51,000 for information on the thieves. The thieves were captured in the CCTV cameras of Chandi Mata Temple. (HT Photo)

Police have also released the CCTV footage in which the accused are visible. Police have assured that the name and address of the informant will be kept confidential.

The information can be shared with inspector Gurmail Singh, crime branch, Sector 26, on mobile number 81466-30012; inspector Mohinder Singh, crime branch, Sector 19, on mobile 81466-30077; and inspector, detective staff, on mobile 81466-30020.

The thieves had entered the temple around 1 am after breaking the lock of the rear gate. They were captured in the CCTV cameras installed in the temple and can be seen entering the sanctum sanctorum with their shoes on.

As per officials of Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board, around ₹5 lakh in cash was stolen from four donation boxes. Besides, the thieves also stole gold jewellery and articles weighing over 2.5 kg, they said.

Temple security being beefed up

In the wake of the theft, the Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board is working on stepping up security at the temple. As per the proposal, armed security guards will be deployed and a police post will be created near the temple. Apart from this, instead of two, now four security guards will be on duty at the temple at any given time. Police patrolling will also be increased. The proposals will be deliberated and final decision will be taken during a meeting likely to be held next week. Meanwhile, the temple has been reopened for public after restoring the idol’s decoration.