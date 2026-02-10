Caste slur row: Water cannons used as AAP protests Bajwa’s remarks; ministers, MLAs detained

Police in Chandigarh on Monday used water cannons to disperse Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and workers from Punjab who attempted to breach barricades while marching towards the residence of Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa to protest against his alleged derogatory remarks targeting public works department minister Harbhajan Singh ETO. Police use water cannons to disperse the Punjab ministers, AAP MLAs and party volunteers as they stage a protest against Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa's remark against Punjab Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO, in Chandigarh on Monday. (ANI Video Grab)

The protesters included several cabinet ministers, MLAs, and other party leaders. Heavy police deployment was put in place to prevent them from reaching Sector 8 residence of Bajwa, the leader of opposition (LoP) in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha. Harbhajan Singh, along with his wife Surinder Kaur, ministers Harpal Singh Cheema, Dr Balbir Singh, and Mohinder Bhagat, and MLAs Amansher Singh Sherry Kalsi, Kuljit Randhawa, Inderbir Singh Nijjar, Neena Mittal, Labh Singh Ugoke and Chetan Jodamajra, participated in the protest. A separate protest was also held outside Bajwa’s residence in Qadian, Gurdaspur, according to an AAP party release.

Several AAP leaders, including Punjab finance minister Cheema, were briefly detained by the police before being released. The protest was called by the AAP after accusing Bajwa of making a “casteist slur” and “insulting the Dalit community” during a party rally in Jandiala Guru.

While alleging corruption against Harbhajan, Bajwa had said the Congress would take him to task after coming to power. “Jehda pehle band vajaanda reha, ehda band assi vajaavange (We will take to task the one who used to be a band player),” Bajwa had said. Reacting to the remark, Harbhajan said, “My father used to play in a band to support us. I am a proud son of a hardworking man. Bajwa’s remarks reflect his elitist and anti-Dalit mindset.”

In a symbolic gesture, some AAP supporters arrived with a brass band and played music near the barricades to mock the LoP’s statement.

Addressing the protesters, Cheema alleged that the Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), and BJP had historically promoted dynastic politics, where only a few families ruled. “AAP has broken this tradition by bringing educated youth from ordinary homes into the assembly and the cabinet. The protest aimed to expose the mindset of those who hated Dalits while sitting in grand palaces,” he said.

Cheema also demanded an unconditional apology from the Congress leadership. “This issue is not about one minister; it is about the thousands who work hard in traditional professions. The Congress cannot stomach a common man rising to the rank of a minister,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Congress dismissed the protest as “political theatrics”. “The AAP is trying to create a mountain out of a molehill to divert attention from its own administrative failures. There was no casteist intent in the LoP’s metaphor; it was a political pun regarding the minister’s performance,” said Congress leader Aruna Chaudhary.

SC commission takes suo motu notice

The Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission on Monday took suo motu notice of the remarks made by LoP Partap Singh Bajwa against cabinet minister Harbhajan Singh ETO. Commission chairman Jasvir Singh Garhi said it came to the panel’s notice through social media that Bajwa allegedly used abusive language against the minister. He said a report has been sought from SSP, Amritsar, through a DSP/SP-level officer by February 11. He added that Bajwa has also been summoned to appear before the commission on February 11 to submit his explanation in connection with the viral video.