Castration case: Ram Rahim skips hearing, court grants exemption

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, currently on parole, skipped a recent court hearing in connection with the castration case. The matter was heard by the CBI court of special judicial magistrate Anil Kumar Yadav on August 14 when Ram Rahim’s counsel filed an exemption application, stating that he was on a 40-day parole, granted on August 4, and that his movement was restricted by the competent authority, making him unable to appear in court. Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim

His counsel contended that his absence was not intentional and that he had no objection to the proceedings continuing without him. The judge accepted the application, granting a one-time exemption from personal appearance.

The other two accused, Dr MP Singh and Dr Pankaj Garg, who are on bail, were present. One prosecution witness was deposed during the hearing before the case was adjourned. The next hearing is scheduled for the first week of September.

According to the allegations, Ram Rahim, in connivance with doctors, orchestrated the removal of testicles of around 400 followers, claiming it would lead them “closer to God.” The Delhi CBI had filed an FIR against Ram Rahim and two others in January 2015 under Sections 120-B, 326, 417 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

Earlier this month, the court had allowed the application of a complainant in this case, permitting his cross-examination through videoconferencing from the United States. The main accused, Gurmeet Ram Rahim, had previously objected to this application. The complainant (whistleblower), currently residing in the USA, had expressed apprehensions of danger to his life if he were to appear physically in court for his testimony. He had also cited the immense distance of over 13,000 km, coupled with prohibitive travel expenses and extreme inconvenience, as reasons for seeking the videoconferencing option.

The complainant’s counsel had argued that accused Gurmeet Ram Rahim is frequently being released on parole despite being a habitual criminal convicted in several cases.