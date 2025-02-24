Menu Explore
Cattle smuggler detained under PSA in J&K’s Samba

ByPress Trust of India, Jammu
Feb 24, 2025 06:04 AM IST

Yaqoob Ali alias Juka, a resident of Madhera, was lodged in district jail Kathua under PSA after his formal detention orders were obtained from the district magistrate, Samba, a police official said

An alleged cattle smuggler was detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

Ali, who was apprehended from the Kathua-Punjab border, was involved in several criminal cases and posed a serious threat to peace and tranquillity in the region, the official said.
Yaqoob Ali alias Juka, a resident of Madhera, was lodged in district jail Kathua under PSA after his formal detention orders were obtained from the district magistrate, Samba, a police official said.

The PSA is an administrative law that allows detention without charge or trial for up to two years in some cases.

