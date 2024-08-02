 CBI arrests NBCC DGM on bribery charges - Hindustan Times
CBI arrests NBCC DGM on bribery charges

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Aug 02, 2024 06:50 AM IST

CBI has arrested a DGM of NBCC Limited while demanding and accepting an undue advantage of ₹5 lakh, a portion of ₹11.40 lakh bribe demanded by the accused from a contractor in Leh, said a CBI spokesperson.

Varun Popli, the accused DGM posted in Ladakh, had allegedly demanded 11 lakh from the contractor.

During the negotiations, he allegedly agreed to take part payment of 5 lakh in Delhi, said the spokesperson.

“He was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe on Wednesday evening at Delhi where he had called the contractor”, they said.

NBCC is a central public sector enterprise, which was formerly known as the National Buildings Construction Corporation.

The complainant who is executing a construction project at Leh had submitted a written complaint against the DGM alleging therein that the said DGM was demanding an undue advantage of 7.40 lakh for allowing a contract item.

“During verification of the complaint, the accused DGM demanded higher undue advantage of Rs. 11.40 lakh. As such, CBI registered a case against the accused,” said the spokesperson.

Accordingly, a trap was laid by the CBI and the accused DGM of NBCC Limited was caught red-handed, he added.

A search was also carried out at the residential premises of the accused in Delhi.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / CBI arrests NBCC DGM on bribery charges
