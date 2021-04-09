IND USA
The accused hail from Jind and Kaithal in Haryana. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
chandigarh news

CBI arrests two in 10 lakh bribe case in Chandigarh

Duo sought 50 lakh from a man to get a case against his company quashed at the Zirakpur DSP’s office, the agency said
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 01:05 AM IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested two men for allegedly accepting a bribe of 10 lakh to help dispose of a complaint against a company at the Zirakpur DSP’s office.

The accused have been identified as Anil Mor and Dilbagh Singh, residents of Jind and Kaithal in Haryana, respectively.

The complainant, Mohit Sharma, had approached the CBI alleging that Mor had sought 50 lakh from him to help quash a complaint against his firm. A trap was laid and Mor was caught accepting 10 lakh from the complainant as part payment. As Mor handed over the cash to Singh, they both were arrested red-handed.

Sharma alleged he had already paid 12.5 lakh to the accused. “Searches were conducted at three premises of the accused in Zirakpur, Jind and Kaithal. The accused were produced before a court and sent to two-day police custody,” a CBI spokesperson said.

