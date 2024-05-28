CBI court convicts two in Srinagar bogus insurance case

A special judge for CBI cases on Monday convicted two accused, including an investigator on the panel of Oriental Insurance Company (OIC), Jammu, and a claimant (private person) in a case related to bogus insurance claims. The quantum of punishment will be pronounced later (HT File)

The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on Tuesday

“The instant case was registered by CBI on April 13, 2007, against the accused including the aforesaid accused convicted by the court today on the allegations that aforesaid persons entered into a conspiracy with one another, submitted bogus insurance claims for the dwelling houses reported to be located at Srinagar and which were reported to be gutted in fire during the year 1997-98,” an official statement read.

It was further alleged that the accused obtained undue claim to the tune of ₹9,52,913 from the insurance company, though no fire incident took place during the relevant period as per the records of Jammu and Kashmir fire and emergency services command, Srinagar.

After completion of investigation, a chargesheet was filed on February 182009.

The chargesheet in connection with the false claim in respect of residential building of Satish Chander Wasoori, was filed against the accused Subhash Saraf, surveyor; Raj Nath Tickoo, investigator; Satish Chander Wasoori, claimant and Badri Nath Koul, Development Officer, Oriental Insurance Company.

Charges were framed on November 16, 2010, against all accused. The accused Subhash Saraf and Badri Nath Koul, development officer died during the trial, hence charges against them were abetted.

After trial, the court held accused R N Tickoo and Satish Chander Wasoori guilty.

CBI examined 32 witnesses and 97 documents in support of the charges which stood the test of trial.