CBI court defers cross-examination of complainant in castration case against Ram Rahim

The special judicial magistrate, CBI, Panchkula, has deferred the complainant’s cross-examination in castration case against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and two doctors, according to the court order uploaded on Tuesday. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. (File)

The court observed that since the complainant’s treatment is still ongoing, he has been granted one month’s time to inform the court about his fitness through his counsel. The next date or dates for recording his evidence will be fixed in the last week of February, 2026 after consultation with officials of the Consulate General of India, New York.

Earlier, the court had fixed January 8 and 9 for the cross-examination.

The plea regarding the deferment was heard on January 6. The US-based complainant, who sought deferment last month, in his plea said he is undergoing treatment for retinal vein occlusion and has been advised by doctors to avoid looking at camera lens for prolonged periods that would be required during cross-examination via video-conferencing. He further submitted that Ram Rahim is an influential person with links to senior politicians and requested permission for the physical presence of his counsel at the remote video conferencing (VC) point to instil confidence during the recording of his testimony.

The defence counsel, CBI, had no objection to the deferment of cross-examination. However, defence counsel opposed the request for the physical presence of the witness’s counsel at the remote VC point, arguing that there is no provision to permit the presence of an advocate at the remote point during recording of evidence.

After hearing arguments from the complainant’s and defence counsel, and CBI, the court ruled that the advocate would not be allowed to enter the VC room, in accordance with the video conferencing rules framed by the Punjab and Haryana high court. Only the remote point coordinator would be allowed to facilitate the video conferencing process.

The court noted that the senior public prosecutor for the CBI and the witness’s counsel would be physically present in court, making such presence unnecessary at the remote location. However, the counsel was granted liberty to consult the witness outside the remote point before the recording of evidence begins.

Addressing the apprehension expressed regarding possible pressure or fear from embassy officials, the court permitted one advocate representing the witness to accompany him to the Indian Embassy or the office of the Consulate General of India, New York, on the day of recording of evidence.

The court further assured that it would personally interact with the witness before or during the recording of evidence to ensure that there is no pressure or fear of any kind and stated that appropriate steps would be taken to ensure proper and fair recording of the testimony.

This case was registered by the CBI, New Delhi, on January 7, 2015, under Sections 120-B, 326, 417 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code against Gurmeet Ram Rahim, Dr Pankaj Garg and Dr MP Singh. According to the prosecution, Ram Rahim, in alleged connivance with doctors, orchestrated the castration of around 400 followers, claiming it would bring them “closer to God”.