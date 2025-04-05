CBI court to pronounce sentencing in 2007 Moga sex scandal case on April 7

The special CBI court in Mohali on Friday reserved for April 7 its order on the quantum of sentence against former SSP Davinder Singh Garcha, SP Paramdeep Sandhu, SHO Raman Kumar, and inspector Amarjit Singh convicted under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act in the 2007 Moga sex scandal case. The court acquitted Barjinder Singh alias Makhan, son of former Punjab minister Tota Singh, and Sukhraj Singh of all charges.

The scandal first made headlines in 2007. On March 30, the court convicted Davinder Singh Garcha, the then Moga SSP, Paramdeep Singh Sandhu, the then SP (H), Raman Kumar, the then Station House Officer (SHO) of Moga City police station, and Amarjit Singh, inspector and then in charge of Moga City police station, under Sections 13(1)(d) and 13(2) of the PC Act.

Also, Raman Kumar was convicted under Section 384 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), while Amarjit Singh was found guilty under Sections 384 and 511 (attempt to extort) of the IPC. The court acquitted Barjinder Singh alias Makhan, son of former Punjab minister Tota Singh, and Sukhraj Singh of all charges.