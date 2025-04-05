Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

CBI court to pronounce sentencing in 2007 Moga sex scandal case on April 7

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Apr 05, 2025 09:54 AM IST

On March 30, the court convicted Davinder Singh Garcha, the then Moga SSP, Paramdeep Singh Sandhu, the then SP (H), Raman Kumar, the then Station House Officer (SHO) of Moga City police station, and Amarjit Singh, inspector and then in charge of Moga City police station, under Sections 13(1)(d) and 13(2) of the PC Act.

The special CBI court in Mohali on Friday reserved for April 7 its order on the quantum of sentence against former SSP Davinder Singh Garcha, SP Paramdeep Sandhu, SHO Raman Kumar, and inspector Amarjit Singh convicted under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act in the 2007 Moga sex scandal case.

The court acquitted Barjinder Singh alias Makhan, son of former Punjab minister Tota Singh, and Sukhraj Singh of all charges.
The court acquitted Barjinder Singh alias Makhan, son of former Punjab minister Tota Singh, and Sukhraj Singh of all charges.

The scandal first made headlines in 2007. On March 30, the court convicted Davinder Singh Garcha, the then Moga SSP, Paramdeep Singh Sandhu, the then SP (H), Raman Kumar, the then Station House Officer (SHO) of Moga City police station, and Amarjit Singh, inspector and then in charge of Moga City police station, under Sections 13(1)(d) and 13(2) of the PC Act.

Also, Raman Kumar was convicted under Section 384 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), while Amarjit Singh was found guilty under Sections 384 and 511 (attempt to extort) of the IPC. The court acquitted Barjinder Singh alias Makhan, son of former Punjab minister Tota Singh, and Sukhraj Singh of all charges.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / CBI court to pronounce sentencing in 2007 Moga sex scandal case on April 7
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On