CBSE Class 10, 12 pass percentage: Haryana fares better than UT but behind Punjab

In CBSE Class 10 and 12 results which were declared on Tuesday, Haryana has recorded a stronger performance than Chandigarh but still trails behind Punjab in overall pass percentages. A striking commonality across all three regions, however, is the academic dominance of girls, who have outshone boys at both levels.

Haryana posted an overall Class 12 pass percentage of 91.04%, surpassing Chandigarh’s 90.91% but falling short of Punjab’s 92.47%. Girls in Haryana continued to excel, achieving a pass rate of 94.34% compared to 88.51% for boys.

In Class 10, Haryana again edged past Chandigarh with an overall pass percentage of 92.32%, though Punjab remained ahead with 94.49%. Girls scored a remarkable 94.97%, while boys lagged at 90.49%. The failure rate for girls (3,578) was significantly lower than for boys (9,736).

Despite a registration gap of over 30,000 students in Class 10 and 19,000 in Class 12, girls in Haryana outperformed boys in both participation and outcomes.

Punjab top performer in the region

Punjab emerged as the best-performing state among the three. In Class 12, girls recorded a pass percentage of 94.74%, while boys stood at 90.42%, pushing the overall result to 92.47%. Of the 92,000+ students who appeared, girls continued their dominance in outcomes.

In Class 10, Punjab again topped the table with a state-wide pass percentage of 94.49%. Girls achieved 96.68%, comfortably ahead of boys at 92.67%. The participation gap was smaller than in Haryana, but the performance gap in favour of girls remained significant.

UT steady but behind neighbours

Chandigarh posted the lowest overall pass percentages among the three regions. In Class 12, the Union Territory recorded an overall pass rate of 90.91%, with girls scoring 93.05% and boys 88.95%.

For Class 10, the overall pass percentage was 88.50%, with girls again leading at 89.47%, compared to 87.59% for boys.

Though behind Haryana and Punjab in overall results, Chandigarh maintained the region-wide trend of girls outperforming boys across the board.