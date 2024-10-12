CCTV cameras coming up at Chandigarh’s Sukhna Lake

To step up vigil, the UT administration has decided to install CCTV cameras with high resolution and night vision at Sukhna Lake at a cost of ₹85.57 lakh. Chandigarh administration has decided to install CCTV cameras with high resolution and night vision at Sukhna Lake. (Fi;e)

An official stated that with the installation of CCTV cameras, surveillance would be strengthened at various places, including the regulatory end of the lake.

A popular attraction for tourists and local residents to relax and take a stroll, the lake also serves as a prominent morning and evening walk destination.

Haryana Raj Bhavan and Punjab Raj Bhavan are also located near the lake. In such a situation, there is a need for a strict security arrangements at the lake. Many cases of suicide have also been reported jumping in to the lake, said officials.

There have also been many cases of theft by breaking the glass of parked cars around the lake and near Garden of Silence. To rein in such crimes and improve vigil, the engineering department has decided to install CCTV cameras, which will be equipped with multi-sensor, 360-degree coverage and night vision.