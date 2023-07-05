Sector 20 carjacking: Panchkula police release CCTV grabs of accused, ask citizens for clues

Police have released CCTV grabs of the two accused who robbed a Dhakoli resident of his car in Sector 20, Panchkula, on June 28 and drove away with the vehicle even as his maid, Nargis, was sitting inside. The CCTV grab of the accused released by Panchkula police. (HT Photo)

Police, who, a week on, are yet to make any headway in the case, have urged residents to share information on the accused involved in the crime.

Complainant Mathew John, a resident of Airforce Enclave, Dhakoli, had told the police that around 2 pm on Tuesday, he had gone to Axis Bank, Sector 20, to deposit money and his maid was accompanying him. While he went inside the bank, his maid waited in the vehicle, an MG Hector.

As he was walking back to the car after depositing the cash, two men snatched the keys and drove away with the vehicle, with Nargis still sitting inside. She tried to get off, but the accused forcibly pulled her inside before speeding away.

Police had registered a case under Sections 379-A (snatching) and 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 20 police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON