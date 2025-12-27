CCTVs, faster emergency response pay off: Mohali sees 23% drop in fatal road mishaps

Mohali has seen a 23% drop in fatal road mishaps this year, thanks to improved emergency response and technology-based enforcement. In all, 108 bikers, 32 pedestrians and 13 cyclists lost their lives on district roads since January this year (HT Photo)

As per official data, the district recorded 239 deaths and 449 accident cases till November 30, compared to 312 deaths and 536 accidents during the corresponding period last year. With 73 fewer deaths, it is for the first time in recent years that Mohali has seen a downward trend in fatal mishaps.

Traffic expert Harpreet Singh said the deployment of the Sadak Suraksha Force (SSF) has played a crucial role in improving survival rates by ensuring quick transportation of crash victims to the nearest emergency medical facilities. “Timely response during the golden hour has made a clear difference,” he said.

Singh also credited technology-driven road safety measures, including closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera surveillance and speed cameras, especially on vulnerable stretches such as Airport Road, for influencing road-user behaviour. “When drivers know they are being monitored, they reduce speed,” he said.

A cab driver operating on the Airport Road echoed similar views. He said, “Earlier, many drivers used to speed on this stretch, especially during late hours. After speed cameras were installed, people started being careful as they know they will be fined. It has made the road safer for everyone who uses it daily.”

But the district has a lot more to do. A category-wise analysis of fatalities this year shows that those on two-wheelers, cycles or on foot continue to be vulnerable on Mohali roads. In all, 108 bikers, 32 pedestrians and 13 cyclists lost their lives on district roads since January this year.

The data further shows that most accidents occur between 6 pm and 9 pm. Singh says traffic police must increase enforcement during these hours to reduce crashes.

Highlighting high-risk areas (see box), he said Zirakpur continues to face challenges due to heavy traffic volume, unplanned infrastructure and limited enforcement manpower, leading to conflicts between vehicles and pedestrians. He added deploying police personnel at every point is not practical and stressed the need for a safe systems approach, relying on automated enforcement and high-end technology. He said authorities must design focused, evidence-based safety interventions instead of only depending on awareness campaigns.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, traffic) Karnail Singh said the police are making sustained efforts to improve road safety through regular awareness and enforcement measures. “We continuously advise road users to follow traffic rules. We also conduct road safety seminars in schools and colleges to educate young drivers at an early stage,” he said.