CCTVs, rose garden part of PAU’s 40-cr revamp plan

The Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has drawn up project proposals to spend the ₹40 crore special grant sanctioned by the state government earlier this year. A view of Parker House in PAU premises in Ludhiana on Wednesday, August 14, 2024. (HT Photo)

The varsity is taking security very seriously and to make the campus safer, CCTV cameras will be installed at all intersections in the campus.

The nursery at the varsity is undergoing renovation. The screen house and green house will be revamped and a few more will be added. The project also includes making a rose garden along the road on gate number two.

“We have already arranged the plants and will start the work to make the hedges for the garden soon,” said estate officer Rishi Gill.

This project will cost around ₹50 lakh, he added.

The guest houses at the varsity will also undergo thorough revamp. The deluxe block at the Parker House will be renovated. The dining area and the other common spaces at the Parker House will also be renovated. This, according to the estate officer, will cost between ₹1crore to ₹1.5 crore.

Varsity’s VIP guest house, Sutton House, is also to get some additions. The three roomed accommodation is meant for guests such as the chief minister and governors. The kitchen, dining, and drawing room will be expanded. An additional gate for exit will also be added.

The Manmohan Singh Auditorium will get a screen wall in addition to necessary repairs.

The state government had in March allocated ₹40 crore to the university in the budget as a special grant, the first such grant since the varsity was established in 1962.

Vice chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal, said, “We have drawn up proposals for all the projects that include libraries, hostels, and other facilities and submitted it with the government.”

However, he refused to divulge further details.