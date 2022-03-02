Central University of Punjab holds convocation in hybrid mode
The Central University of Punjab, Bathinda, organised its seventh convocation in hybrid mode at the campus in Ghudda village on Wednesday.
As many as 675 postgraduate and PhD students, including 12 foreign nationals, were conferred degrees. Gold medals were awarded to 35 meritorious students who secured first position in their respective disciplines.
Chancellor Jagbir Singh, who presided over the ceremony, said the convocation was held in hybrid mode owing to the pandemic. While all PhD students received their degrees in offline mode, only a few PG students were called for the ceremony on the campus.
In his address, Anil Kakodkar, former chairperson, Atomic Energy Commission, stressed on the need for innovative reforms in the educational framework to bridge the rural-urban knowledge gap in an era dominated by high-end technologies.
Kakodkar said higher education should aim at human capacity building for technology adaptation, produce knowledge-based value creators, and focus on academic collaborations with educational institutions in rural areas to bridge the growing disparity.
Vice Chancellor Raghavendra P Tiwari said owing to the academic excellence, the university has improved its national ranking and has earned its place among the top 10% higher educational institutes across the world.
He urged the graduating students to always use innovative and scientific approaches to find solutions to various problems and work hard to make a mark on the global platform.
