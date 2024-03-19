 Central University of Punjab honours NSA Ajit Doval with D Litt - Hindustan Times
Central University of Punjab honours NSA Ajit Doval with D Litt

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 19, 2024 03:40 PM IST

Eminent computer scientist Vijay P Bhatkar, singer Jaspinder Narula and philanthropist Dr Harjit Singh Sabharwal were also awarded the D Litt (honoris causa) at the convocation ceremony

National security adviser Ajit Doval was honoured with a doctorate degree in literature (D Litt) at Central University of Punjab in Bathinda on Tuesday.

National security adviser Ajit Doval (centre) being awarded the doctorate degree in literature (D Litt) by former President Ram Nath Kovind at Central University of Punjab in Bathinda on Tuesday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
Doval, who has made a significant contribution to the nation during his decades-long illustrious career in national security, was honoured with the degree at the university’s ninth convocation ceremony.

He was conferred D Litt (honoris causa) by the university vice-chancellor in the presence of former President Ram Nath Kovind.

Addressing the gathering, Doval said, “It is a privilege for me to be here. I extend my warmest thanks and greetings to the university, vice-chancellor and chancellor for conferring this award which is a matter of great pride and honour for me. I also take this opportunity to congratulate my younger friends who are going to make a great career ahead.”

Doval told the students at the convocation: “It is for you to decide what are you going to do with this nation. It is very important... it is not only what this nation has contributed for your growth, your self-actualisation, for your education and profession. What is more important is the expectations of this country for you to lead a better India hereafter. All of you are very lucky, you are members of that generation who are going to see a very powerful, a prosperous and progressive India.”

Doval is a retired Indian Police Services (IPS) officer of the Kerala cadre and a former Indian intelligence and law enforcement officer.

Besides Doval, eminent computer scientist Vijay P Bhatkar, singer Jaspinder Narula and philanthropist Dr Harjit Singh Sabharwal were awarded the D Litt (honoris causa).

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Central University of Punjab honours NSA Ajit Doval with D Litt
