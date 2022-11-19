Centre accords X category CRPF security to 4 BJP leaders in Punjab

The central government has provided X category security cover of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to four BJP leaders in Punjab, top government sources said on Saturday.

Also read: Punjab clamps down on gun culture: 274 arms licences suspended in Patiala

The ministry of home affairs (MHA) issued the order to the CRPF to provide X category round-the-clock protection to these BJP leaders after a security assessment based on an Intelligence Bureau (IB) report indicating a threat to them.

Former Punjab cabinet ministers Balbir Singh Sidhu and Gurpreet Singh Kanga along with former MLA Jagdip Singh Nakai, and Amarjit Singh Tikka are among the BJP leaders who provided the security cover. All four leaders recently joined the BJP after dumping Congress.

The Centre in October had also provided Y category security cover to five BJP leaders in Punjab based on a similar IB report.

The MHA used to provide X, Y, Y+, Z, and Z+ category security through central armed police forces (CAPFs) such as the CRPF and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) following threat assessment based on IB reports.

The MHA has tasked the CISF and the CRPF to render security cover to VIPs. Both the paramilitary forces have their exclusive VIP security wings of commandos, who possess sophisticated close-protection weapons.