Centre clears ₹1,118-crore rail project to link Takht Damdama Sahib

Union minister of state for railways Ravneet Singh Bittu on Friday announced a ₹1,118-crore project to connect Takht Damdama Sahib with the national railway network. Addressing a gathering in Bathinda, Bittu said the 42-km railway line would require 192 hectares of land across Bathinda and Mansa districts, for which the Centre has earmarked over ₹300 crore as compensation. Union minister of state Ravneet Singh Bittu during a press conference at the Bathinda railway station on Friday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

Located in the Talwandi Sabo sub division, Takht Damdama Sahib is one of the five temporal seats of Sikhism. The site holds historical significance as the place where the tenth Sikh master, Guru Gobind Singh, stayed for nine months after a battle with the Mughal army and re-dictated the Adi Granth.

Criticising previous governments for their lack of seriousness regarding pilgrim convenience, Bittu said Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a special interest in the project.

He urged landowners and farmer unions to cooperate with the acquisition process, promising the “best offer” for their land. He also directed the deputy commissioners of both districts to depute officials to expedite the process.

The proposed 42-km stretch is designed for seamless travel with no level crossings. The infrastructure will include 52 underpasses and 45 minor bridges, with five stations planned at Raman Mandi, Laleana, Talwandi Sabo, and Sadda Singh Wala.

Of the required land, 151 hectares will be acquired in Bathinda and 41 hectares in the adjoining Mansa district.