Centre deliberately delaying full statehood: J&KPCC Karra

Accusing central government of deliberately delaying and denying the people of Jammu and Kashmir their constitutional right of statehood, J&K Pradesh Congress Committee chief Tariq Hameed Karra on Tuesday reiterated the Congress demand for restoration of full statehood without further delay. J&K Pradesh Congress Committee chief Tariq Hameed Karra. (HT Photo)

Addressing a Congress rally as part of the Constitution Day celebrations at Rajouri, Karra accused Centre of delaying and denying people of Jammu and Kashmir their constitutional right of statehood, which was “arbitrarily snatched from us on August 5, 2019,” he said.

Right from Parliament to Supreme Court and in public meetings during elections, the Prime Minister and home minister reiterated the promise of restoration of statehood but deliberately denying it without any reason, said Karra.

“Statehood should have been restored before elections but Centre put a pre-condition of holding elections first that would be followed up by statehood but they kept denying it till date and now they are maintaining a complete silence,” he added.

Karra said that Congress will intensify it’s movement for full statehood.

“We are sending a loud message that Congress will mobilise people to press for the demand both outside and inside Parliament,” he said.