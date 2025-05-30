Search Search
Friday, May 30, 2025
Centre deploys 580 CAPF companies for Amarnath Yatra

ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi
May 30, 2025 10:08 AM IST

The Union home ministry, officials told news agency PTI, has directed that these forces move “immediately” and take position in Jammu and Kashmir by the second week of June

The Centre has ordered deployment of 580 companies, comprising about 42,000 on-ground personnel, of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) for the annual Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir, official sources said on Thursday.

The Amarnath Yatra will begin on July 3 and end on August 9. (PTI)
While 424 companies are being sent to the union territory (UT), the rest, including about 80 companies that moved to the UT during Operation Sindoor, will be “relocated” to secure the yatra route, the pilgrims and other areas, including Srinagar, they said.

The Union home ministry, officials told news agency PTI, has directed that these forces move “immediately” and take position in Jammu and Kashmir by the second week of June.

The Amarnath Yatra will begin on July 3 and end on August 9. The security deployment plan for the pilgrimage is being prepared keeping in mind the challenges emerging from the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 26 persons, mostly tourists, were killed, they said.

“The Union home ministry has decided to deploy about 580 CAPF companies for the Amarnath Yatra this time. This includes about 150-160 units already present in the UT,” a senior officer said.

The companies are drawn from five CAPFs of CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP and SSB. Each of these companies have an operational strength of about 70-75 personnel, he said.

CRPF Director General (DG) Gyanendra Pratap Singh had reviewed the preparations for the Amarnath Yatra over the week when he was in Kashmir. BSF DG Daljit Singh Chawdhary too is expected to hold a review of border security and the yatra in Srinagar.

The 38-day yatra, which leads to the 3,880-metre-high holy cave housing a naturally formed ice-shivling, is set to commence on July 3.

Pilgrims can choose between the traditional 48-km route from Pahalgam in the Anantnag district or the shorter but steeper 14-km Baltal route in the Ganderbal district.

