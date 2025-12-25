Centre directs states, UTs to host Veer Bal Diwas events in schools

Amid calls from several MPs, the Akal Takht and Sikh scholars for a change in nomenclature, the Centre has written to state governments and union territories directing them to organise activities in all schools on Friday for Veer Bal Diwas. The day commemorates the martyrdom of the younger sons of Guru Gobind Singh. The Union ministry has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the main event at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Friday. (Picture only for representational purpose)

The department of school education and literacy (DSEL), under the Union ministry of education, instructed school authorities to hold competitions such as drawing, storytelling, essay writing, poem recitation, debates, and digital presentations in all schools, including Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas. In a letter sent to additional chief secretaries and secretaries last week, the DSEL said: “Veer Bal Diwas is organised annually as a nationwide initiative dedicated to honouring children as the foundation of India’s future. This initiative emphasises nurturing young minds and inspiring them to contribute to the vision of a Viksit Bharat.”

In a subsequent letter dated December 22, the ministry stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the main event at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Friday. On January 9, 2022, the central government designated December 26 as Veer Bal Diwas to honour the supreme sacrifice of Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh, the younger sons of the 10th Sikh Guru, who were martyred in 1705 at the ages of nine and six, respectively.

However, several MPs, scholars, and Sikh institutions have urged the government to rename the day Sahibzade Shahadat Diwas. AAP’s Anandpur Sahib MP, Malvinder Singh Kang, wrote to PM Modi on December 9, arguing that the renaming is a vital step toward commemorating the shaheedi (martyrdom) with the reverence it commands, untainted by secular interpretations that dilute its profound religious significance. This demand followed a letter from the Akal Takht’s acting jathedar, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj, urging Sikh MPs to formally request the name change.

Competitions by age group

The DSEL, in its letter, urged the states and UTs to hold drawing and painting, storytelling and sports activities for schoolchildren aged between three and six years, whereas for those in 6-10 age group, essay writing, painting, and storytelling competitions have been suggested on topics such as My Dream for India, The India I Want, My Superpower to Help Others, Colours of My Culture, and Heroes Around Me (teachers, caregivers, friends). Similarly, essays, poems, debates, digital presentations have been recommended for schoolchildren aged between 11 and 18 years on topics such as role of children in nation building, children’s role in shaping Viksit Bharat, digital India, Swachh Bharat Swasth Bharat, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, and Atmanirbhar Bharat – Youth as drivers of innovation.