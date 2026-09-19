Centre plans ‘red category’ tag for farms linked to stubble burning

The environment ministry has proposed framing new rules to curb stubble burning in Delhi and other states, including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. The rules have, however, retained the environmental compensation rates for stubble burning introduced in 2023. (HT)

Under the draft rules, a farmland where stubble burning takes place would be placed under a “red category” for 15 months from the date of the incident. However, the consequences of the designation remain unclear.

“Provided that where any subsequent incident of stubble burning is found or otherwise established to have occurred on the said land or environmental compensation, if any, imposed under these rules has not been deposited within the said period, the red entry shall remain valid for a further period of 15 months,” the draft rules, issued on Wednesday, said.

The rules have, however, retained the environmental compensation rates for stubble burning introduced in 2023.Farmers found responsible for stubble burning would face a fine of ₹5,000 for agricultural land below two acres, ₹10,000 for land measuring between two and five acres, and ₹30,000 for land exceeding five acres.

The draft rules also have a section regarding the utilisation of environmental compensation. The compensation will be used for incentivising crop-diversification programmes, supporting development and operation of biomass utilisation and storage infrastructure, funding research and development in the area of crop-residue management etc. The government has invited comments from stakeholders within 60 days.