Centre releases 601.9 crore to Himachal for disaster relief

The Union ministry of finance has released financial assistance of ₹601.92 crore for Himachal Pradesh for the damages suffered by the state in 2023. This budget has been allocated for post-disaster relief and rescue operations under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

The ministry’s letter stated that the first instalment of central assistance has been released to Himachal Pradesh for compensation and reconstruction of losses caused by floods, cloudbursts, and landslides during the 2023 monsoon season. The central government has approved a total of ₹1,504.80 crore for Himachal Pradesh of which 40% of this amount has now been released.

The release of the second instalment will require 75% of the amount to be spent first.

This amount has been released based on a recommendation from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The order clarifies that the next instalment will be released only after the state government has utilised at least 75% of the funds already received. This will require a utilisation certificate to be provided to the central government.

Assistance long overdue: Negi

Revenue, horticulture and tribal development minister of Himachal Jagat Singh Negi said that the assistance was long overdue.

“This is not a big favour. This was our right. The money that was due in 2023 is being released in 2025, and even that is being given in instalments. This is the treatment Himachal is receiving,” he said while accusing the Centre of delaying disaster relief while taking political credit.

“Releasing 2023 disaster funds years later is only about taking credit. Even the ₹1,500 crore announced by the Prime Minister during his 2025 visit has not seen a single rupee reach the state,” Negi alleged.

Centre continuously providing aid to HP: Jai Ram

In a statement issued from Mandi, former CM and leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said, “Central government, as always, is continuously providing financial assistance to Himachal to provide relief to the disaster-stricken state”.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs has provided ₹601.92 crore to Himachal under the Post-Disaster Needs Assessment. This amount is crucial for compensating the losses caused by the disaster in the state and for the rehabilitation of affected families,” said Thakur.

Former BJP state president and MP Suresh Kashyap said, “The Centre has provided ample assistance to Himachal during the disaster. So far, the state has received more than ₹5,800 crore in relief funds, which shows that the Centre has stood firmly with the state”.