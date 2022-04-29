Centre, state government responsible for power crisis in Punjab: PSEB engineers’ association
: The PSEB engineers’ association (PSEBEA) has blamed the Centre and the Punjab government for the unprecedented power crisis in the state fuelled by insufficient coal supply and unwanted closure of thermal plants in Bathinda and Ropar among other reasons, warning that the situation is expected to worsen in the coming months.
The association said that as per available data, Punjab is currently facing about 2,000 MW shortage, resulting in long power cuts across the state and the situation is expected to aggravate during the months of June and July.
The grim power situation in Punjab is driven by insufficient coal supply, inadequate coal stocks in power plants, failure of IIPs at most crucial times, non-operationalisation of Pachwara coal mine, no addition in state sector generation, it said.
Unwanted closure of 880 MW state sector capacity thermal plants at Bathinda and Ropar and not adding enough state sector generation keeping in view the growth in power demand due to unprecedented heatwave conditions has also led to the power woes of the state, it said.
PSEBEA president Jasvir Singh Dhiman said that the lopsided decision of premature closure of thermal plants at Bathinda and two units at Ropar from January 1, 2018 have added to the power crisis.
These units were closed without carrying out any techno-commercial analysis. Had these units been available at the present then the power crisis would have been mitigated to some extent, he added.
The systematic failure of the decision-makers in ignoring ground realities, professional advice and a casual approach toward the power sector has brought the sector to the brink of this crisis, general secretary Ajayvir Singh Atwal.
PSEBEA said that non-payment of subsidy bills by the Punjab government has added to the distress of PSPCL to make timely payments for power and coal purchase. Subsidy bill to the tune of Rs. 9,020 Cr. is unpaid by the Punjab government for the year 2021-22. As of date, Rs. 2,679 Cr is pending against state government departments.
Till Thursday, two units at Talwandi Sabo were not operational and even during last summer season, this plant failed to ensure reliable operations. This plant is unable to maintain sufficient coal inventory, the association said, demanding that an immediate special performance audit of this plant be carried out to ensure energy security during the coming peak summer months.
It also demanded that supercritical thermal plants in place of Ropar thermal plant be executed to reduce the dependency on other state plants, keeping in view the power requirement of the future.
State-run solar power generation unit of 250 MW be installed and operated by PSPCL on the vacant land of thermal plant of Bathinda, it said.
PSEBEA said that PSPCL Management must ensure that the production from the Pachhwara coal mine is commenced at the earliest and the coal linkage to the IPPs is enhanced keeping in view the anticipated generation.
It appealed to the consumers and farmer organisations to cooperate with power engineers as the situation is beyond their control. It also requested the public not to enter grids keeping in view the safety concerns.
-
Kenyan delegation discusses area of cooperation at PAU
A three-member delegation comprising governor of Kenya Patrick Khaemba and minister of agriculture Mary Nzomo visited Punjab Agricultural University on Friday to discuss mutual areas of cooperation. Khaemba's wife Lydia Seroney was also part of the delegation. The visiting delegation interacted with the senior officials of PAU, deans of constituent colleges, additional directors of research and extension education and heads of various departments.
-
Structural safety guidelines prescribe 3-4 audits during construction: Khattar
Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday released the structural safety guidelines, which developers have to follow during construction of high-rise projects in the state, at the concluding session of the Sewocon before addressing the gathering of RWA members. Khattar said according to the new guidelines, the developer will have to ensure structural audit of the project at least three to four times during the construction phase.
-
Mercury touches 45.9 degrees in Gurugram, orange alert for next two days
The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange heatwave alert for the next two days for the south Haryana region and a yellow alert for Monday.
-
No need to pay heed to loudspeaker row: Ajit Pawar
Mumbai Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar also said that there was no clarity if Bharatiya Janata Party and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena are joining hands for the forthcoming elections and said that such alliances don't last long. Pawar and home minister Dilip Walse Patil were in the Maoist-affected Gadchiroli district on Friday to inaugurate the police station building at Katezari, felicitate police personnel from C-60 squad.
-
Prof Nitin Karmalkar stresses on responsible use of social media
Savitribai Phule Pune University, vice-chancellor, Prof Nitin Karmalkar was speaking at the inauguration programme of the second Marathi social media Sammelan organised by Digital Media Premi Mandali, SPPU and Miracle Events, on Friday. Prof Karmalkar said, SPPU is not operational on the Twitter platform and still it is connected to more than seven lakh students. Following the inaugural programme in the first session, Devata Chavan-Patil and Nitin Vaidya, participants, spoke about 'Directions and Direction of Social Media'.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics