The powermen’s union protesting against the privatisation move in Chandigarh on Friday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
chandigarh news

Centre tells Chandigarh admn to speed up power privatisation

UT admn had put the process on hold to seek clarity from the Centre on formation of power distribution company and trust to manage terminal benefits of employees
By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:04 AM IST

The power privatisation process is back on track in Chandigarh with the central government giving its go ahead in the latest communique to the UT administration. The administration now plans to open the bids within next 10 days, it is learnt.

The development comes after it was decided in a high-powered inter-ministerial meeting, held on February 26 and chaired by the Union home secretary, that the privatisation process should continue in those Union Territories where it is in advance stages.

Earlier, in February, the administration had put on hold the process in order to seek clarity from the Centre on the company formation and establishment of trust for employees.

On Friday, the minutes of the meeting were shared with the administration, with directions to expedite the process.

“After the bidding process completes, the administration would have to prepare a cabinet note on it and send it to the ministry of home affairs. The final approval would be given by the cabinet on the company formation and the trust establishment for employees,” said a senior UT official, requesting anonymity. The trust is to be formed for managing terminal benefits of employees.

“The administration has also been directed to consult Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) on the privatisation process, particularly the request for proposal (RFP) document, and make suitable changes in the process as per its advise,” said another senior official privy to the development.

Notably, the department of expenditure of the finance ministry has been requested to waive the appraisal process for power distribution company and trust formation, which is required under the Government of India Transaction of Business Rules 1961.

Six companies in fray

There are six companies in the race for taking over the electricity department — Sterlite Power, ReNew Wing Energy, NTPC Electric Supply Company Limited, Adani Transmission Ltd, Tata Power and Torrent Power.

The decision to privatise the electricity department was taken on May 12, 2020, after directions from the Centre. An empowered committee was constituted to oversee and implement the process. The administration had assured the Centre that the process would be completed by the end of 2020.

However, the first setback came on December 1, when the Punjab and Haryana high court stayed the process on the plea of UT Powermen Union.

After nudged by the Centre, the administration approached the Supreme Court on January 12, which stayed the high court order. A day after the SC relief, the administration immediately invited bids from interested firms.

Notably, in the UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, the Bombay high court has stayed the process even though bids have been opened and the company finalised.

Green initiative: Abohar MC to ban plastic-bottled beverages
chandigarh news

Green initiative: Abohar MC to ban plastic-bottled beverages

By Vishal Joshi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:54 AM IST
Abohar became Punjab’s first local body that framed a bylaw in October last year to charge compensation for segregation and disposal of plastic waste
HT Image
chandigarh news

Amritsar double suicide: Dismissed woman SI issuing threats from jail: Victims’ kin

By Anil Sharma
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:48 AM IST
The family of a couple, who committed suicide following alleged harassment by a woman sub-inspector (SI) of Punjab Police (now dismissed), have alleged that they were being threatened to withdraw the case
Then Staff Selection Commission deputy regional director Naveen Sehgal was accused for abusing his official position and, in connivance with others, manipulating the conduct of examinations held for recruitment in central police organisations. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
chandigarh news

Recruitment exams: Ex-SSC official, auditor get 3-yr jail for irregularities

By Shailee Dogra, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:19 AM IST
The two had been booked in 2012 along with 10 others, who were acquitted by the special CBI court, Chandigarh
Chandigarh’s Sector 50 to have apni mandi on Tuesdays
chandigarh news

Chandigarh’s Sector 50 to have apni mandi on Tuesdays

By Rajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:56 PM IST
The apni mandi started by the Punjab Mandi Board in Sector 50 in February last year will resume from Tuesday
Punjab health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu receiving the jab at the civil hospital in Mohali on Friday. (HT PHOTO)
chandigarh news

12,500 senior citizens vaccinated in Chandigarh tricity in 5 days

By HT Correspondents, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:53 PM IST
As many as 1,835 senior citizens and those with comorbidities got inoculated at 28 vaccination sites across Chandigarh on Friday – up from 1,643 on Thursday
Consumers paying through their nose for water in Chandigarh
chandigarh news

Consumers paying through their nose for water in Chandigarh

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:52 PM IST
After the recent hike in water tariff in Chandigarh, which ranges from 40% to 185%, the city residents, in some consumption slabs, are paying more than 10 times the rates prevalent in the neighbouring districts of Mohali and Panchkula
Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh takes his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, at Civil Hospital in Mohali on Friday. (ANI)
chandigarh news

Punjab CM trashes allegation of rejecting Covaxin, calls it 'BJP's propaganda'

ANI, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:59 PM IST
The CM was responding to a question during an informal media interaction after taking the first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine at Civil Hospital in Mohali.
The wastewater will be discharged in the Buddha Nullah. (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

Waterlogging in Ludhiana: NHAI approves storm sewer line project

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:44 PM IST
The 4.4 crore project is expected to be completed in six months; it will be carried out by Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) and funds will be provided by NHAI
Tourists at the Mall in Shimla. One of the hardest hit sectors by the Covid-19 pandemic has been tourism. It saw a contraction of 81.33% in foreign and domestic tourist arrivals in 2020. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

HP’s economy to shrink by 6.2% this fiscal: Economic Survey

By Gaurav Bisht
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:21 PM IST
Covid-19 pandemic induced lockdown took a toll on economic activity, particularly in horticulture and tourism sectors
Labour activist Nodeep Kaur outside the Karnal jail on February 26 after the Punjab and Haryana high court granted her bail. She was arrested at Kundli on the Delhi-Haryana border on January 12 while she was demonstrating in solidarity with farmers against the Centre’s three farm laws. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Punjab House panel to probe torture claims of farm activists

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:24 PM IST
Speaker Rana KP Singh constituted the panel after chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh referred the demand of Aam Aadmi Party member Kanwar Sandhu to him
Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal in the Punjab assembly. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Punjab assembly passes resolution for unconditional withdrawal of Centre’s farm laws

By Ravinder Vasudeva
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:44 PM IST
Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh moves resolution, while AAP demands he clarify if he was part of the Centre’s high-powered panel on the farm laws
Shiromani Akali Dal MLAs protesting against the power tariff hike outside the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
chandigarh news

Akali MLAs suspended for budget session for disrupting Punjab CM’s speech

By Ravinder Vasudeva
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:13 PM IST
Speaker’s action after Akali members raised anti-government slogans when Capt Amarinder Singh criticised SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur for justifying the farm laws when the Centre was preparing to introduce them in Parliament
Police are on the illicit liquor trail since last July’s hooch tragedy that left more than 130 people dead in the border districts of Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Gurdaspur. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Illicit liquor racket busted in Amritsar, 11 held with 58-tonne ‘lahan’

By Anil Sharma
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:11 PM IST
Amritsar rural police also recovered 4.61 lakh ML of illicit liquor, nine stills, 41 drums, six LPG cylinders, 22 kg of opium plants and 10 tarpaulins from Lakhuwal village in Ajnala sub division
The court observed that a woman contractual or ad hoc employee is entitled to maternity leave on a par with a regular woman employee on grounds of fair play and social justice and there cannot be any discrimination. (Representative photo)
chandigarh news

Can’t deny maternity leave to woman if she’s mother through surrogacy: HC

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:01 PM IST
Kullu teacher moves Himachal Pradesh high court after leave request rejected; HC says to distinguish between mother who begets a child through surrogacy and a natural mother would result in insulting womanhood
