Sunday, Jun 30, 2024
Centre to open 16 NCB offices in Punjab: Bittu

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 30, 2024 10:20 PM IST

Union minister of state for railways Ravneet Bittu says rampant drug availability in Punjab is a cause of concern and recent deaths of three persons in drug-related incidents shows the alarming condition.

BATHINDA

Ludhiana MP pays tributes at Shaheedi Park in Moga town where 25 RSS volunteers were killed by terrorists on June 25, 1989.
Union minister of state for railways and Ludhiana member of Parliament (MP) Ravneet Singh Bittu on Sunday said that the Centre has decided to open Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) offices in 16 districts across Punjab to curb drug trafficking.

After paying tributes at Shaheedi Park in Moga town where 25 Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteers were killed by the terrorists on June 25, 1989, Bittu said rampant drug availability in Punjab is a cause of concern and recent deaths of three persons in drug-related incidents shows the alarming condition.

The Union minister told reporters that the NCB will be entrusted to dig deep to find if the politicians and government officials are indulged in the menace of drugs.

“Punjab has an NCB’s zonal office in Amritsar and 16 more will be opened in the coming months. The Centre is devising a plan to check drug trafficking,” he said.

Bittu blamed the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for its inability to contain drug trafficking and easy availability of drugs in the state.

On Sikh radical preacher and NSA detainee Amritpal Singh getting elected as an Independent from the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat and some of his supporters planning to contest byelections for Barnala and Gidderbaha, Bittu said only those who express faith in the constitution will have space in the Parliament.

“Getting elected as an MP or MLA from jail is not a guarantee that an individual will be able to dispense his or her duty as an elected representative in a true spirit. One has to ensure that he will practice as per the Indian constitution,” he added.

