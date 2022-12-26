CGA’s Sharma elected to governing council of Indian Golf Union

SK Sharma, president of Chandigarh Golf Association has been elected as the governing council member of the Indian Golf Union (IGU) for the period of two years from 2022 to 2024. The election was held on December 24 at the Qutab Golf Course for the post of president, vice-president, secretary, treasurer as well as nine governing council members including one female. The results were declared after the casting of votes by 61 representatives from 31 state golf associations. Sharma was elected with a maximum number of votes, that is, 55 votes out of 61.

After being elected Sharma said, “Chandigarh has seen a rise of amateur as well as professional golfers and a lot of amateur golfers are doing well at the IGU circuit. We already have the National Golf Academy in Chandigarh and we would aim to bring more IGU tournaments here. From this year, Chandigarh will host IGU events in various age categories and it will provide amateur golfers an opportunity to play with India’s best golfers.”