Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / CGA’s Sharma elected to governing council of Indian Golf Union

CGA’s Sharma elected to governing council of Indian Golf Union

chandigarh news
Updated on Dec 26, 2022 10:38 PM IST

SK Sharma, president of Chandigarh Golf Association has been elected as the governing council member of the Indian Golf Union (IGU) for the period of two years from 2022 to 2024

The election was held on December 24 at the Qutab Golf Course for the post of president, vice-president, secretary, treasurer as well as nine governing council members including one female. (HT PHOTO)
The election was held on December 24 at the Qutab Golf Course for the post of president, vice-president, secretary, treasurer as well as nine governing council members including one female. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

SK Sharma, president of Chandigarh Golf Association has been elected as the governing council member of the Indian Golf Union (IGU) for the period of two years from 2022 to 2024. The election was held on December 24 at the Qutab Golf Course for the post of president, vice-president, secretary, treasurer as well as nine governing council members including one female. The results were declared after the casting of votes by 61 representatives from 31 state golf associations. Sharma was elected with a maximum number of votes, that is, 55 votes out of 61.

After being elected Sharma said, “Chandigarh has seen a rise of amateur as well as professional golfers and a lot of amateur golfers are doing well at the IGU circuit. We already have the National Golf Academy in Chandigarh and we would aim to bring more IGU tournaments here. From this year, Chandigarh will host IGU events in various age categories and it will provide amateur golfers an opportunity to play with India’s best golfers.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 26, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out