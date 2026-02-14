CGC Jhanjeri students protest ‘excessive, unjustified’ fee structure

Strap: Say they are being charged more even though they are affiliated with PTU, where the fee is much lower Students protesting at CGC Jhanjeri, on Friday. (HT Photo)

Hundreds of students staged a protest at CGC University, Jhanjeri, on Friday, alleging that the institution

is overcharging certain batches even though they are affiliated with the IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (PTU), Kapurthala, where the fee is much lower.

The protesters gathered outside the administration block and raised slogans against the management, demanding parity with PTU’s prescribed fee structure.

According to the student union, CGC is charging nearly double the fee at PTU, for at least three courses, which they said was “excessive and unjustified”.

In an official statement issued to the media, the student union further stated that they had tried to take up the issue peacefully with the management on Thursday but were met with intimidation and threats.

“After Thursday’s meeting, where the management threatened us, we decided to hold a protest. Students deserve affordable education. We will continue to protest.”

Documents shared by the protesting students showed significant differences in the annual fees between CGC and PTU across several academic programmes. For B.Tech CSE (4 years), MCA (2 years), and MBA (2 years), CGC is charging ₹1.6 lakh annually, while PTU’s fee stands at ₹92,200 — a difference of nearly 80%.

In the case of M.Com (2 years), CGC charges ₹83,900 compared to PTU’s ₹56,200, a 49% difference. Similarly, for B.Com (3 years), CGC’s annual fee is ₹1 lakh against PTU’s ₹64,200, a gap of 36%.

Despite multiple attempts, no official of the CGC management was available for comments.